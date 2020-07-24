Garrett and Rachel Richardson of Rossiter announce the birth of a daughter on July 9, 2020 at the Punxsutawney Area Hospital.
Iris Jane Richardson weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces and was 19.25 inches long. She joins her sister, Violet Anne Richardson, at home.
Maternal grandparents are Shawn and Pearleen Spicher of Rossiter. Paternal grandparents are Garry and Lori Richardson of Glen Campbell.
Maternal great-grandparents are Bill and Phyllis Spicher of Rossiter and Dewey and Rachel Evans of Philipsburg. Paternal great-grandparents are Roger and Ethel Richardson of Rossiter and James and Viola Huey of Home, Pa.