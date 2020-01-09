Isaac Alan Munoz
Ryan and Ashley (O’Harah) Munoz of Treasure Lake, DuBois announce the birth of a son on Dec. 4, 2019, at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Isaac Alan Munoz weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces.
Grandparents include Daniel and Colleen O’Harah of Reynoldsville, Mark and Paula Morgan of DuBois and Shawn Munoz and Christina States, of Punxsutawney.
Great-grandparents are Edith (Peg) O’Harah of Reynoldsville, Richard Kuntz, of DuBois, Donald and Jane Morgan, of DuBois, Paul Yount of Reynoldsville, Sandy Munoz, of Punxsutawney, and Diane Anderson, of Punxsutawney.