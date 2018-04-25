ALLENTOWN — Mark Tami Jr. and Britney Sharpless of Whitehall announce the birth of a son on March 21, 2018, in Allentown.
Isaiah Robert Tami weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces.
Grandparents including Mark and Debbie Tami of Brockport and Steven Sharpless of East Stroudsburg and the late Patricia Sharpless.
Great-grandfather is Robert Tami of Brockway.
