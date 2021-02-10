Yarn or paints from a forgotten project may take up precious space in the home, but some items could be used by a local artist or crafter.
Area residents can find a home for those supplies and at the same time help support the Potter County Artisan Center. Donate those unused items to be sold in the center’s upcoming Community Arts and Crafts Supply Sale. The sale will be held from 1-6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27 at the Potter County Artisan Center Co-op, 227 N. Main St., Coudersport.
Donations of arts and crafts items can be dropped off at the Artisan Center anytime before Feb. 19 at the following times: Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from noon to 4 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Proceeds from the Community Arts and Crafts Sale will benefit the Potter County Artisan Center Co-op.
The center is also in the process of developing workshops and other activities as soon as COVID-19 restrictions allow. People are invited to stop by anytime the Artisan Center is open to drop off items or to provide input on how a local art community can help them.
Membership is open to individuals, artists or anyone with an in interest in seeing the development of the local art community. For more information, contact the Potter County Artisan Center at 814-274-8165. If there is no answer, please leave a message.