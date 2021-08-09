INDIANA, Pa. – The following students from Clearfield, Jefferson and Elk Counties have completed requirements for graduation from Indiana University of Pennsylvania as of May 2021.
Clearfield County
- Clearfield –Lauren Nicole Bressler, B.A. in Criminology; Alexandra Grace Lindstrom, B.A. in Criminology; Claire Mikesell, M.Ed. in Health and Physical Education/K-12 Teacher Education; Katelyn Marie Ryan, M.S. in Speech-Language Pathology
- Curwensville –Camryn Richards, B.A. in Psychology
- DuBois –Eric Lee Bennett, B.A. in Computer Science; David Leroy Henninger, B.S. in Natural Science/Pre-dentistry; Emilee Rose Risinger, East Scribner Avenue, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education
- Grampian –Chloe Tubbs, B.A. in Music
- Mahaffey –Matthew Keith Ridgway, B.A. in Sociology; Carlie Elizabeth Welsch, B.S. in Human Development and Family Science.
- Morrisdale –Sarah K. Orichosky, B.S. in Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology; Brady L. Reitz, B.S. in Management/Entrepreneurship and Small Business
- Olanta –Dalton S. Condon, B.S.Ed. in Music Education
- Osceola Mills –Linaya Mykalene Bradford, B.S. in Natural Science/Pre-physician Assistant
- Rockton –Katelyn Marion Bender, B.A. in Psychology
- Woodland –Ashley Marie Hamilton, B.A. in Psychology
Jefferson County
- Brookville –Sarah Ann Cherico, M.B.A. in Business Administration; Elizabeth Lea Clinger, M.S. in Food & Nutrition/Education, MS; Alyssa P. Drake, B.A. in Criminology; Amber Lee Huffman, B.S. in Management/General; Jacob Scott Reinard, B.S. in Management Information Systems/Information Technology; Ethan Bailey Riley, B.S.Ed. in Health and Physical Education/K-12 Teacher Education
- Punxsutawney –Lucas Paul Ambler, B.S. in Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences; James Edward Carrier, B.S. in Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences; Hannah Lynn Duminske, B.A. in Psychology; Peyton Walker Graham, B.S. in Finance; Michael L. Greenblatt, B.A. in Geography/Geographic Information Systems and Cartographer; Jacob M. Horner, B.S. in Management Information Systems/Information Systems; Lynn Ann Pike, M.Ed. in Bus Workforce Dv/Workforce,MED; Maggie Ruth Prutznal, B.S. in Fashion Merchandising; Kaitlyn M. Ray, B.S. in Marketing; Ala Christine Small, M.A. in Human Res & Employ Relation MA; Brian C. Tollini, B.A. in Geography/Environmental Geographer; Alexis Michael-Elizabeth Zanaglio, B.A. in Criminology; Kiera Joelle Zeok, A.A. in General Studies
- Reynoldsville –Katelyn Jane Perry, B.S. in Nursing
- Summerville –Garrett Cole Hoffman, B.S. in Biochemistry
Elk County
- Kersey –Grace Amber Bonifay, B.S. in Nursing; Corinne Elizabeth Pesce, B.S. in Nursing
- Ridgway –Kiersten Ann Hinton, M.S. in Speech-Language Pathology; Angela Virginia Prencipe, M.A. in English; Josh Michael Raubenstrauch, B.S. in Management/General
- Saint Marys –Aaron James Piccolo, B.S. in Nursing; Morgan Marie Renwick, B.S. in Interior Design; Nicole Ann Schneider, M.S. in Food & Nutrition/Education, MS; Mark Vallone, BS in Accounting and Finance
- Weedville –Jocelyn Paige Milkovich, B.S. in Nursing