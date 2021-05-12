INDIANA — Indiana University of Pennsylvania held commencement ceremonies for 1,720 graduates on May 7-8 at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex. Students graduating in May and August were eligible to participate in the ceremonies.
Three students from Punxsutawney, all 2017 graduates of Punxsutawney High School, were honored during the ceremony for completing studies with a perfect 4.0 grade point average. They are:
- Hannah Duminske, a psychology major from Punxsutawney. She is the daughter of Timothy and Terri Duminske.
- Jacob Horner, a management information major from Punxsutawney. Son of Michael and Kim Horner, he is the recipient of a Merit Scholarship. He was a member of the Project Management Club, Student Managed Investment Portfolio Club, Beta Gamma Sigma honors fraternity and the Association for Supply Chain Management Club.
- Maggie Prutznal, a fashion merchandising major from Punxsutawney. Daughter of Daniel and Peggy Prutznal, she is the recipient of the Sutton Scholarship, is a member of Phi Kappa Phi honor society, was and Endowed Scholar and was recognized as a Person of Purpose during her freshman year. She was a member of the IUP Fashion Association, serving as the social media chair, and a member of the Visual Merchandising Club.