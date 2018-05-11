INDIANA, Pa. — Indiana University of Pennsylvania will honor Elizabeth Depp-Hutchinson, Punxsutawney, at Saturday’s commencement ceremonies for graduating with perfect 4.0 grade point average. She is the daughter of Cindy and William Depp Hutchinson, and a 2014 graduate of Punxsutawney Area High School.
Depp-Hutchinson will receive her degree in middle level math education. She was an IUP dance theater performer and member of the production crew.
There are 2,367 invitations to students to receive degrees at the May ceremony (completing studies in May or August): 1,815 bachelor’s degrees, 461 master’s degrees, 87 doctoral degrees, and four associate degrees. Of the bachelor’s degree applicants, 906 qualify for Latin honors with a grade point average of 3.25 or above.
IUP will have three commencement ceremonies. The commencement ceremony to honor master’s and doctoral students will take place on Friday 7:30 p.m.; ceremonies for undergraduates will take place May 12 at 9 a.m. for students from the Colleges of Natural Sciences and Mathematics and Health and Human Services and at 2 p.m. for students from the College of Education and Communications, College of Fine Arts, College of Humanities and Social Sciences and the Eberly College of Business and Information Technology. All three ceremonies will take place at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex. IUP President Michael Driscoll will preside over the commencement ceremonies. Again this year, all students participating in May commencement ceremonies will be recognized by name and congratulated on stage.
Many departments are holding individual commencement ceremonies. A complete list is available on the IUP commencement website at www.iup.edu/commencement. Details about live webcasts of the commencement ceremonies are also available on the website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.