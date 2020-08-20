INDIANA — Seventeen Indiana University of Pennsylvania communications media students are adding a new line to their resume: regional award nominee.
The Mid-Atlantic Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) recently nominated the IUP students for a College Production Award in the category of student production, live sports.
The live production, streamed by IUP-TV Sports, is part of the COMM 360 –Digital Sports Production course taught by faculty and department chair Gail Wilson. The live production nominated for the College Production Awards was the 2019 IUP Coal Bowl game where the Crimson Hawks defeated California University of Pennsylvania on Oct. 5, 2019.
“The students said, from the start of the semester, they wanted to win production awards,” Wilson said. “Being nominated for this award is an honor and demonstrates how hard these students worked to reach their goal.”
COMM 360 is an in-the-field course where the students in the class take on typical sports production jobs: operating cameras, directing, producing, running audio and slow motion replay, designing and implementing graphics into the show and on-air positions, play-by-play announcer, color commentator and sideline reporter.
Wilson teaches the course, Chris Barber serves as broadcast engineer and communications major Sean Seaman, a junior from Bethel Park, directed the crew.
“COMM 360 provided me hands-on experience essential in the live sports production field,” Seaman said. “I was able to learn so many skills and be exposed to positions behind the scenes which helped me visualize how we wanted the show to look. I’m using my experience from the class, this summer, in video production with the Washington Wild Things baseball team.”
IUP-TV Sports has been producing video coverage for IUP sports teams for almost 20 years. In 2007, the communications media department created a course for students to be formally trained in skills needed to produce live sports.
Student nominees include:
- Braeden Appleman
- Mackenzie Aucker
- India Bey
- Tristen Borland
- Jordan Brasile
- Colton Brooks
- Tyler Como
- Katie Dotts
- Jackie Gillis
- Elliot Hicks
- Johnny LaVan, volunteer
- Vania Mason
- Josh Nixon
- Josh Rupeka
- Sean Seaman
- Jake Slebodnick, volunteer
- Kaylee Wenderoth