INDIANA, Pa. – Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Council of Trustees recently authorized university officials to move forward to transfer or sell the IUP Northpointe building, while endorsing the university’s plan to maintain a regional presence.
The building and grounds, totaling 5.43 acres at 167 Northpointe Boulevard, Freeport, will remain in use for classes, including current course offerings for several bachelor’s degree programs, and upper level classes for students in the Respiratory Care bachelor’s degree program.
The Northpointe building includes administrative offices, a library, seven classrooms, and four science laboratories.
“We continue to appreciate our regional partners and our host communities for their collaboration and support,” IUP President Dr. Michael Driscoll said. “There is no timeline for transition of the property, but we will continue to work closely with our regional stakeholders throughout the process.”
The action related to the Northpointe campus reflects Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education guidance to reduce underutilized facility square footage, and with university efforts to eliminate unnecessary, facility-related overhead expenses.
Transfer or sale of this property will be done under the condition that all of the proper due diligence is performed, with positive outcomes, according to the standards of the State System and subject to approval-endorsement by the board of governors and to consideration of the General Assembly.
Students can begin any major at the Northpointe campus, and can complete an associate degree in general studies, or bachelor’s degrees in communications media, management, or marketing through in-person classes at the Northpointe campus and on-line coursework.
The university began offering upper division respiratory courses at IUP’s Northpointe campus in fall 2017. Students in the program complete the first two years of the curriculum at the Indiana campus.
IUP closed a regional campus in Armstrong County in downtown Kittanning in 2005, and programs were moved to the Northpointe campus. The former Kittanning campus buildings, along with tennis courts, a parking lot, a vacant lot, and a recreational building, were transferred to Armstrong County in 2007.