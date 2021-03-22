INDIANA — Recently, Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Council of Trustees presented a certificate of appreciation to Barbara (Barbe) Moore for her 37 years of service to the university and offered its well wishes in her retirement.
Moore will be retiring from the university in April.
A 1984 accounting graduate of IUP, Moore was a student worker at IUP prior to joining the staff of the university’s budget office. She later served in positions including internal auditor, director of Internal Review, director of Budget Planning and Institutional Research, director of Institutional Research, Planning, and Assessment, and, finally, executive director of Institutional Planning and Assessment.
“Barbe has been part of the IUP family for such a long time, and I am sure that she will continue to be part of the IUP family after she retires through her support for IUP athletics,” IUP President Dr. Michael Driscoll said.
“Her growth and experience during her work at IUP has been remarkable,” he said. “She has played an invaluable role for many presidents through her ability to not just provide data, but to analyze that data and offer sound advice based on that analysis.
“The university has benefited from all of her great thinking and experience – from planning, to shaping priorities, to our accreditation processes – Barbe has been involved in just about every aspect of the operation, gathering information and being part of important decision making.
“As a long-time resident, she has been key to providing insights into the issues within the community and its culture, especially valuable to new members of the leadership team, including presidents,” he said.
The resolution recognized Moore as the “university’s overseer of accountability,” praising her coordination of IUP’s work with performance measures, “ensuring that IUP can prove it is meeting its mission and that it receives appropriate performance funding for these efforts.”
Trustees also recognized that Moore has served as a member of the President’s cabinet for more than 15 years, and in that role, has worked closely with the Council of Trustees, and is “respected for her sound and thoughtful advice on a range of matters.”
Moore was also praised in the resolution for supporting “numerous IUP administrations through strategic and tactical planning; data gathering, analysis, and reporting; budget planning; and the sharing of vast institutional and community knowledge” and for providing “valued expertise and leadership as cochair of the University Planning Council, as a member of the University Budget Advisory Committee, as IUP’s representative to the State System’s institutional research directors’ group, and as chair of several search committees for key university positions.”
