INDIANA – Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s clinical mental health counseling master’s degree program and the IUP school counseling Master of Education degree program have been awarded accreditation through October 2024 from the National Council for Accreditation of Counseling and Related Educational Programs (CACREP).
Extensive documentation and site visits are required for accreditation, which is designed to provide recognition that the content and quality of the program has been evaluated and meets standards set by the profession. It also helps prospective students to know that the program offers instruction in the appropriate knowledge and skill areas, and that a program is stable, professionally and financially.
“Achieving and maintaining CACREP accreditation recognizes the high quality of our counseling programs and the commitment of our faculty to ensure our graduates are well prepared to achieve licensure and enter the profession,” Dr. Lara Luetkehans, Dean of IUP’s College of Education and Communications, said.
Earlier this academic year, the Department of Counseling was selected for the 2019 PCA Outstanding Counselor Education Program Award, presented to a program chosen as an outstanding professional counseling program in Pennsylvania.
“This is a well-deserved acknowledgement of the counseling programs at IUP by peer institutions from across the state.” Luetkehans said. “This year has been a banner year for our counseling programs. In addition to these accolades, in May 2020 the first graduates of the Counselor Education and Supervision will be awarded the PhD degree.”
IUP’s Master’s in Clinical Mental Health Counseling prepares students for certification with hundreds of hours of field experience. The degree prepares students to work in both public and private schools with in-depth clinical experience in individual and group counseling with the option to consider college admissions counseling, career counseling, private practice, and consulting.
IUP’s Master’s in School Counseling prepares students at the elementary and secondary school levels with an emphasis on strong preparation for pre-kindergarten through grade 12 certification. The degree trains you to provide career awareness, personal development, decision-making, interpersonal planning, and community involvement with an emphasis on completion of 600 hours of field experience under the supervision of a certified school counselor.
IUP’s PhD in Counselor Education and Supervision prepares students for leadership positions and teaching opportunities as a university professor. As the demand for counseling education continues to rise, graduates of this program will be equipped to enter academia or positions of leadership with specialization in scholarship, supervision, and teaching.