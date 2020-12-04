INDIANA — An Indiana University of Pennsylvania graduate and his wife have donated $100,000 to IUP to establish a scholarship to benefit students in IUP’s Eberly College of Business and Information Technology.
Funds for the Eugene and Saundra O’Sullivan Scholarship have been gifted to IUP by Eugene O’Sullivan, a 1971 accounting graduate, and his wife, Saundra. The O’Sullivans make their home in Pittsburgh.
Eugene O’Sullivan, inducted in 2011 as a member of IUP’s Eberly College of Business and Information Technology Hall of Distinction, has continued to be active in leadership boards and groups designed to advance and support IUP, including the Eberly College of Business Advisory Council and the Foundation for IUP. While a member of the Foundation for IUP Board of Directors, he chaired the investment company and was actively involved in Phase I of the Residential Revival, a $245-million project to replace IUP’s residence halls with suite-style buildings that include living-learning communities. The Foundation for IUP is a nonprofit entity that promotes and supports the educational purposes of IUP and is managed by the university.
O’Sullivan retired in 2015 from his work as Chief Financial Officer of Elliott Company in Jeannette. Prior to the Elliott Company, he worked in a leadership position at the Conair Group and was at Joy Manufacturing for 17 years. He began his career in public accounting with Schneider Downs & Co., where he earned his CPA certificate.
O’Sullivan has been active in his community, serving as president of the Pittsburgh Irish and Classical Theatre and as a member of the council of the University of Pittsburgh Cancer Institute.
“I benefitted from a great education at IUP that led to a great career,” O’Sullivan said. “I’m really a big fan of the Eberly College. It does a wonderful job helping students and provides so many different options for students interested in business. Business is a wonderful career opportunity.”
O’Sullivan said that he came to IUP as a student with very limited financial means, so supported himself and funded his own education through work study, grants and loans.
“I’ve enjoyed being involved with IUP’s leadership groups, and, I’m honored, at this time in my life, to be able to help students finance their education. It’s especially gratifying to be able to provide this educational opportunity to students from modest backgrounds.”
The Eberly College of Business and Information Technology has been accredited by AACSB International, the premier business school accrediting body worldwide, since 2001. Annually, 500 students complete degrees in more than 20 majors in programs offered through the master’s and Ph.D. levels.
“Scholarship support is critical, especially as so many students and families are facing challenges due to the current health crisis,” IUP Vice President for University Advancement Khatmeh Osseiran-Hanna said. “IUP continues to benefit greatly from alumni and friends who are passionate in their support of this university, and especially, our students. We appreciate Mr. and Mrs. O’Sullivan’s generosity and their commitment to impacting the future of hundreds of students.”
The gift from the O’Sullivans is part of IUP’s $75 million Imagine Unlimited Campaign, which will enable IUP to step forward as a national leader by transforming the student experience through scholarships, program enhancements, and new and modernized facilities.