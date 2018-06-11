INDIANA, Pa. — Dr. Chauna Craig, a member of the Indiana University of Pennsylvania Department of English, won a national award for her 2017 book of short fiction.
Craig’s book, “The Widow’s Guide to Edible Mushrooms” (Press 53), won in the short story category of the 2018 Next Generation Indie Book Awards.
The category judge described Craig’s book as “A lovely collection of well written, well conceived character-based short stories that truly deserve first place. Good writing is always a delight but, if the stories aren’t as good as the writing, well … that’s a tragedy of sorts. In this case, Chauna Craig is a wonderful writer who has a clear eye into the dimensions of characters and life challenges. Each story is original, evocative and compelling, exactly as short fiction should be.”
