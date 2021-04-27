INDIANA — Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Bachelor of Science degree in human development and family science has been ranked as a “Best Bachelor’s Degree” by Study.com.
Only 50 programs were selected for the ranking, which examined hundreds of programs throughout the United States.
IUP’s program is unique among all public universities in Pennsylvania in that its comprehensive curriculum prepares students for a wide range of positions that address all aspects of child and family life, from early intervention to counseling at-risk adolescents.
IUP’s program also includes opportunities for students to work in the on-campus Child Development Lab, which is accredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children.
This degree and one year of experience in a childcare center qualifies graduates to apply for the Pennsylvania Child Care Director’s Certificate.
IUP is consistently ranked as one of the nation’s top doctoral universities by U.S. News & World Report. It has been included in the Princeton Review’s “Best Colleges” guidebook for 18 years and has been included in Washington Monthly magazine’s national rankings of schools based on their contributions to society. Study.com recently recognized IUP’s bachelor of science in hospitality management in the top 10 programs in the nation.
IUP also has been selected for national rankings that recognize value in online programs.
“U.S. News & World Report” recognized three IUP programs – the master’s program in criminal justice, master’s program in mathematics education and the master’s program in nursing for its “Best Online Programs” for 2021. EduRef.net, a nationally recognized provider of college planning resources, named IUP to its “10 Most Affordable Accredited Online Colleges” ranking for 2020.
IUP offers more than 140 undergraduate majors and more than 60 graduate programs, including 14 doctoral programs. In addition, students can complete more than 65 minors and scores of specialized tracks and certificate programs, including certificates in athletic coaching, gerontology, photography and digital imaging, popular music, and public history.