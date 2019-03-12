INDIANA, Pa. — Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Health Service office has recently achieved accreditation by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC). Accreditation is determined after an independent, external process of evaluation.
IUP is one of only 10 college health services in Pennsylvania that are accredited by AAAHC.
“This is another outstanding recognition of IUP’s commitment to our students,” IUP Interim Vice President for Student Affairs Dr. Charles J. Fey said. “We have an excellent program and incredibly dedicated professionals in the Health Center. This accreditation is completely voluntary, so the staff’s willingness to be evaluated speaks volumes about their dedication to their work and to being the best possible resource for our IUP community.”
Status as an accredited organization means the Health Service at IUP has met nationally recognized standards for the provision of quality health care set by AAAHC.
Not all ambulatory health care organizations seek accreditation, and not all that undergo the rigorous on-site survey process are granted accreditation.
