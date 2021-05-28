INDIANA, Pa. – Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s graduate program in literacy has been ranked seventh in the nation by Best Value Schools.
IUP’s program is the only program offered by a Pennsylvania college or university included in the rankings. Only 20 programs in the nation made the listing.
The 2021 listing was based on an evaluation of multiple categories designed to help students find the program that is the right fit for them including cost, value, and program length.
IUP’s Literacy and/or Reading Specialist Master of Education program is for educators certified in teaching who desire graduate studies in reading and literacy theories, research, and instructional practices.
The MEd in Literacy requires the completion of 30 credits. Students may also receive a Reading Specialist Certification by completing 27 credits within the master’s program and passing the state Praxis exam.
This graduate degree is offered to educators who can demonstrate their ability as scholar/researchers. Students are expected to develop a comprehensive understanding of educational and literacy theory and practice at the graduate level, analyze and design research, and effectively implement methodologies for literacy instruction.
IUP’s MEd in Literacy and/or Reading Specialist Certification program is nationally recognized by the International Literacy Association.
Graduate students in the program at IUP have the opportunity to work with the Bill and Judy Scheeren Literacy Center, which provides assessment and instruction for children and adolescents who need assistance with reading and writing. Graduate students pursuing reading specialist certification provide instruction to community children under the direction of faculty members.
The Literacy Center is funded by a gift from the Scheerens, of Greensburg, who committed $1.4 million in support of initiatives in the College of Education and Communications at IUP, which is home for the IUP Literacy Center.