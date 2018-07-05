INDIANA, Pa. — Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Eberly College of Business and Information Technology’s Executive Master of Business Administration program has been named as one of the top 20 programs in the nation by the editors of Best Masters Degrees.
Editors looked at a number of criteria to select the top programs, including affordability, national rankings and accreditation.
IUP’s Eberly College of Business and Information Technology is accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business, the longest standing, most recognized form of specialized or professional accreditation an institution and its business programs can earn. IUP’s Eberly College is consistently included in the “Princeton Review’s” Best Business Schools guidebooks.
