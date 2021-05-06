INDIANA, Pa. — Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Bachelor of Science degree in nutrition has been ranked in the top 16 programs in the nation as a “Best Bachelor’s Degree” by Study.com.
Only 50 programs were selected for the ranking, which examined hundreds of programs throughout the United States. Programs were selected for the rankings based on faculty excellence, opportunity for student activities, graduation and tuition rates, and program flexibility.
Editors praised IUP’s program for its “specialized nutrition track that combines fundamental nutrition concepts with specialized study in a field of choosing, such as biology, chemistry, business, psychology, and more.”
The ranking also recognized IUP’s “track record in nutrition,” which includes educating more than 1,000 nutritionists and dietetics professionals in the last 30 years. IUP was also praised for its nutrition internship opportunities and the numerous scholarships available specifically for nutrition students.
IUP’s B.S. in Nutrition program offers two tracks: the dietetics track and the nutrition track. The dietetics track allows students to select either a culinary nutrition or food and health promotion concentration. An undergraduate internship is an optional elective in the dietetics track and is required of students in the nutrition track.
IUP also provides graduates of the major, as well as other students with degrees in other majors who meet coursework prerequisites, with the opportunity to pursue becoming a registered dietitian through the Department of Food and Nutrition’s Master of Science in Food and Nutrition Dietitian-Nutritionist Program.
Statistics from the Bureau of Labor Statistics project that employment in the nutrition field is expected to rise by about 20 percent through 2020, a much faster pace than many other occupations.
IUP’s program is unique in that it combines classroom study with practical application – hands-on experience in the community. The program is designed to get students into the community where they can apply their new skills by volunteering and advising families and individuals.
In addition to their faculty advisor, students in the major are assigned a faculty counselor to help them determine and meet their career goals. Students are also required to complete a one-credit class in their first semester that outlines career possibilities and helps students to make the best use of the library and new study technologies.
IUP is consistently ranked as one of the nation’s top doctoral universities by U.S. News & World Report. It has been included in the Princeton Review’s “Best Colleges” guidebook for 18 years and has been included in Washington Monthly magazine’s national rankings of schools based on their contributions to society.
IUP also has been selected for national rankings that recognize value in online programs.
“U.S. News & World Report” recognized three IUP programs – the master’s program in criminal justice, master’s program in mathematics education and the master’s program in nursing for its “Best Online Programs” for 2021. EduRef.net, a nationally recognized provider of college planning resources, named IUP to its “10 Most Affordable Accredited Online Colleges” ranking for 2020.