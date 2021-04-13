INDIANA, Pa. — Thanks to a sixth year of funding from the National Science Foundation and the National Security Agency, Indiana University of Pennsylvania will offer a free, one-week GenCyber cybersecurity camp for middle and high school students and teachers.
The camp will take place online Aug. 2-6 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
IUP remains as one of only 10 schools in the nation selected for funding to hold the GenCyber program. This year’s funding for the program totals $123,967; overall, IUP has received some $530,000 for this programming.
The project director is Dr. Waleed Farag, a director of IUP’s Institute for Cybersecurity and professor of computer science.
The camp will be taught by a team of faculty and instructors with established expertise in cybersecurity teaching and research. It will provide a uniformly distributed, engaging blend of delivery that includes direct instruction, group activities, structured discovery, and hands-on, laboratory and informal instructional techniques to both individual and combined cohorts.
Upon completion of the camp, participants will have a strong understanding of cybersecurity in addition to mastering basic skills that help them be safer online. Students in the camp will receive a Raspberry Pi (small computer board) to take home and teachers will receive $750 stipend.
To apply, students must be entering seventh grade or higher in fall 2021. Kindergarten through grade 2 teachers from different disciplines may apply, but preference will be given to teachers in STEM related areas and those who teach middle and high school students. Space is limited, so interested participants should apply as soon as possible. Application deadline is May 14.
Information about the camp and online application forms are available at www.iup.edu/iupgencyber. For more information, email gen-cyber@iup.edu.