INDIANA, Pa. — Indiana University of Pennsylvania has been given another honor by a national publication.
CollegeAffordabilityGuide.org has named IUP’s online fine arts program as one of the best in the country, giving it an overall ranking of 93.6 (out of 100), placing it among the top colleges and universities that offer online fine arts programs in its 2018 list of Top Online Schools for Fine Arts.
The website singled out IUP for its blended program that is designed for working art teachers who want a studio-focused master of arts degree. The 30-credit program is scheduled around the working teachers’ lives, with online courses in the fall and spring, when high schools and elementary schools are in session, and on campus in the summer.
Students in the program choose the area of art they want to specialize in, from painting to drawing to jewelry and metals to ceramics, to sculpture or wood turning.
