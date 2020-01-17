INDIANA, Pa. — Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s master’s program in food and nutrition has been ranked as one of the top graduate programs in the nation by Intelligent.com, an independent national higher education planning company.
IUP is the only Pennsylvania university selected for the ranking.
Rankings were based on evaluation of student engagement, potential return on investment and third-party evaluations.
This recognition follows a number of national accolades for IUP during the 2019-2020 academic year, including:
Selection for “U.S. News & World Report’s” Best National Universities 2020, where IUP is ranked third in Pennsylvania in the national university category for its ability to graduate students who receive federal Pell grants;
Ranking as a top national university in the “Wall Street Journal”/Times Higher Education College 2020 Rankings, where IUP scored in the top 20 percent of all institutions for engagement, which includes a measurement of student engagement, student recommendations, student interaction and breadth of opportunities for involvement;
“Washington Monthly’s” 2019 College Guide and Rankings, which recognizes universities “based on what they do for the country; and
“Forbes” Magazine’s America’s Top Colleges, one of only 40 colleges and universities in Pennsylvania.This listing showcases the institutions that deliver “top academics, best experiences, career success and lowest debt – the best in the country,” according to “Forbes” editors.
IUP also has been selected for national rankings that recognize value in online programs.
EduRef.net, a nationally recognized provider of college planning resources, named IUP to its “10 Most Affordable Accredited Online Colleges” ranking for 2020; IUP was ranked eighth in Pennsylvania by Best Value Schools in its 2019 “Best Value Online Schools in Pennsylvania;” and was ranked in the top 20 “Best Online Colleges and Universities” for 2019-2020 in the nation by EdSmart.org, a nationally recognized publisher of college resources and rankings.
IUP’s Department of Food and Nutrition offers both a 100 percent online Master of Science in Food and Nutrition degree program as well as an Accreditation Council for Education in Nutrition and Dietetics accredited dietetic internship. Students can select either the administration track or education track and may choose a thesis or non-thesis option.
IUP offers more than 140 undergraduate majors and more than 60 graduate programs, including 14 doctoral programs. In addition, students can complete more than 65 minors and scores of specialized tracks and certificate programs, including certificates in athletic coaching, gerontology, photography and digital imaging, popular music, and public history.
IUP continues to add state-of-the-art programs of study for its students. Its newest undergraduate majors are public health and environmental engineering, both in-demand careers in Pennsylvania and throughout the nation.