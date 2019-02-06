INDIANA — Indiana University of Pennsylvania will continue its planetarium shows on Feb. 12 with the presentation of “What is a Gravity Wave?”
It will take place at 7 p.m. in the IUP planetarium, located on the east side of Weyandt Hall.
Recent announcements in the news indicate the detection of gravity waves. This program will address the questions of what they are and discuss what useful information they indicate.
Dr. Ken Coles, geoscience faculty member and planetarium director, will present the program.
The presentation, which will last about 40 minutes, is free and open to the community. If weather permits, telescopes will be set up outside the planetarium after the presentation to observe the night sky.
Spring semester programming continues with “Planetary Interiors” on April 11 at 7 p.m. While only the Earth has a well-known interior structure, this presentation will discuss the question of why scientists should learn what is inside the other planets in the solar system.
The planetarium series is sponsored by the IUP Department of Geoscience and College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics.
Doors open 15 minutes before each show. Seating is limited and on a first-come, first-seated basis. Individual reservations cannot be accepted, but persons wishing to bring groups of 10 or more should call (724) 357-5626 or (724) 357-2379.
Weather permitting, after the show telescope observing of the night sky (evening shows) or sun (daytime shows) will be available.
