INDIANA, Pa. – Several local students have been recognized as Provost Scholars at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Provost Scholar status is achieved when students complete a minimum of 45 semester hours at IUP and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Provost Scholar recognition is given only once during a student’s time of study at IUP.
Area Provost Scholars include:
Clearfield County
Clearfield: Paige R. Mikesell
Coalport: Riley Paige Gabrielson
Curwensville: MacKenzie A. Anderson; Camryn Richards; Katherine O. Tonelli
DuBois: Alexa Alker; Dominic Patrick Umbaugh
Houtzdale: Karly Christine Sherkel
Morrisdale: Brady L. Reitz
Osceola Mills: Mackenzie Podliski
Ramey: Jon Thomas Kolesar
Westover: Josie Don McKee
Jefferson County
Brockway: Ashlee M. Brady
Punxsutawney: Mackenzie M. Barr; Jacob M. Horner; Justus B. Shaffer; Opal Renee Thompson; Brian C. Tollini; Elyse J. White
Reynoldsville: Thomas J. Celli; Grace L. Meholick; Dureena Rae Pierce; Caitlyn Marie Rodgers