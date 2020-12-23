INDIANA, Pa. – Several local students have been recognized as Provost Scholars at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Provost Scholar status is achieved when students complete a minimum of 45 semester hours at IUP and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Provost Scholar recognition is given only once during a student’s time of study at IUP.

Area Provost Scholars include:

Clearfield County

Clearfield: Paige R. Mikesell

Coalport: Riley Paige Gabrielson

Curwensville: MacKenzie A. Anderson; Camryn Richards; Katherine O. Tonelli

DuBois: Alexa Alker; Dominic Patrick Umbaugh

Houtzdale: Karly Christine Sherkel

Morrisdale: Brady L. Reitz

Osceola Mills: Mackenzie Podliski

Ramey: Jon Thomas Kolesar

Westover: Josie Don McKee

Jefferson County

Brockway: Ashlee M. Brady

Punxsutawney: Mackenzie M. Barr; Jacob M. Horner; Justus B. Shaffer; Opal Renee Thompson; Brian C. Tollini; Elyse J. White

Reynoldsville: Thomas J. Celli; Grace L. Meholick; Dureena Rae Pierce; Caitlyn Marie Rodgers

