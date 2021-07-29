INDIANA, Pa. — The following students from Clearfield County have been named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Students achieve dean’s list status when they are full-time (12 or more credits) with a grade point average of 3.25 or higher. The full list of spring 2021 dean’s list students is available at www.iup.edu.
Clearfield County Clearfield: Lauren Nicole Bressler; Skyler Jameson Bumbarger; Elijah M. Glass; Parker Hoyt; Shaina McBride; Luke Mikesell; Paige R. Mikesell; Alayna G. Ryan; Bella Meli Spingola; Nicholas Alexander Spingola; Sydney Denae Swales
Coalport: Riley Paige Gabrielson
Curwensville: MacKenzie A. Anderson; Paige M. Anderson; Tarah J. Jacobson; Camryn Richards; Katherine O. Tonelli
DuBois: Hunter T. Espenshade; Paige Olivia Force; Alaina M. Heberling; Jazmyn Lansberry; Sophia Maloney; Emilee Rose Risinger
Grampian: Alexandra R. Bennett; Hannah Condon
Hawk Run: Angel Stagi
Houtzdale: Bailee J. McGlynn
Luthersburg: Jeremy Matthew Ayrault
Mahaffey: Sean A. Bennett; Jack Paul Marshall; Kyle James Oshenic; Jordan Schneider; Carlie Elizabeth Welsch
Mineral Springs: Brooke M. Ippolito
Morrisdale: Samantha Alexis Hanslovan; Julia Anne Herring; Sarah K. Orichosky; Brady L. Reitz
Olanta: Miranda Paige Beish; Dalton S. Condon
Osceola Mills: Samantha Lynn Bainey; Cassidy Rhea Hughes; Sierra Knepp; Kaitlynn Miller; Mackenzie Podliski
Ramey: Jon Thomas Kolesar
Rockton: Katelyn Marion Bender; Kacie D. Means
Westover: Kaleb Kruise; Josie Don McKee
Woodland: Ashley Marie Hamilton
Jefferson CountyBig Run: Monique Mari Feliciano Labrador; Riley Nicole McLaughlin
Brockway: Ashlee M. Brady
Brookville: David M. Cable; Jenna Michelle Grant; Amber Lee Huffman; Brooke A. Johnson; Emily Kramer; Emily Renee McAninch; Logan Daniel Reddinger; Ethan Bailey Riley; Divinity-Grace Schulze; Sophie Christina Sharp
Falls Creek: Emma Crawford; Kaitlyn Pyne
Punxsutawney: Lucas Paul Ambler; Mackenzie M. Barr; Paige Marie Beatty; James Edward Carrier; Kevin Patrick Constant; Lily M. Crago; Hannah Lynn Duminske; Kaylee A. Fugate; Hannah M. Galando; Elia Shawn Gaston; Kassidy Taylor Graham; Shawna Marie Grantz; Sarah Haldeman; Jonathan Martin Kapusta; Gabriel M. Kitchen; Emily Grace Lantz; Cassidy Elizabeth Love; Taegan D. Ludwig; Bayden William Lyle; Graham Michael McFarland; Amy Jo Parente; Mya Love Phillips; Kaitlyn M. Ray; Megan G. Ray; Julia Rose Serian; Juliana Shaffer; Sydney Jayde Sikora; Lexi Thomas; Brian C. Tollini; Dianna Mae Vallies; Madison Olivia Vogan; Copeland Maize Whitfield; Megan Y. Yoder; Alexis Michael-Elizabeth Zanaglio; Kiera Joelle Zeok
Reynoldsville: Dakota Lee Dagostino; Devin Austin Kelly; Chanda Collene Scott; Jackson McCarthy Sturrock; Joel Shepler Triponey
Sigel: Patrick James Deal
Summerville: Chloe B. Buzard; Addison Jacob Singleton
Valier: Briea Heckler