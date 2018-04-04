INDIANA, Pa – More than 300 Indiana University of Pennsylvania students at the undergraduate and graduate level will be presenting original research, art and music during the university’s annual Research Appreciation Week April 2 through 6.
Research Appreciation Week spotlights the spirit of innovation and collaboration shared by all disciplines and recognizes the contributions that IUP original research and scholarship make to this region and to the world.
IUP is one of only four public doctoral research universities in Pennsylvania. IUP researchers received $8.6 million in sponsored activity funds for fiscal 2016-17.
Several events during Research Appreciation Week are free and open to the community. These events include:
- The 13th annual Women in Mathematics, Science and Technology program on April 2, first floor of Weyandt Hall — 3:30 p.m., high school poster presentation; 4:30 p.m. poster session with IUP students and faculty; 5:30 p.m. panel discussion and awards ceremony;
- The 13th annual Undergraduate Scholars Forum on April 3 — Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- The eighth annual Graduate Scholars Forum on April 4 — Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; 3Minute Thesis program, Toretti Auditorium, Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex, 1 p.m.
- The Women in Mathematics, Science and Technology panel discussion includes three featured panelists: Dorothy Love, Brianne Major and Dr. Laura Wholey.
