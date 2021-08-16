INDIANA, Pa.— Indiana University of Pennsylvania welcomed new students to campus for the fall semester Aug. 14 and Aug. 15, with Welcome Week events planned through Aug. 22.
Welcome Week events are a mixture of academic meetings, informational programming, and opportunities for students to become acquainted with one another and with the campus and community.
Continuing students living in residence halls will move in Aug. 21 and 22.
The first day of classes for the fall 2021 semester is Aug. 23. IUP will be returning to fully in-person classes for the fall semester.
Students in the new Crimson Scholars Circle program arrived on campus on Aug. 7 for an early immersion week. This program is designed to influence retention and persistence of Black and Brown IUP students; programming for the Crimson Scholars Circle program will continue throughout the academic year. Crimson Scholars will transition into Welcome Week events with all other new students.
IUP will welcome 100 international students to campus for study this fall; international student orientation is planned for Aug. 18 and 19.
Students moving into residence halls on campus have been given staggered arrival times, indicated on dashboard tags, so that move-in activity is spread throughout each day. As in past years, arriving students and their families are directed to a staging area in the Miller Stadium parking lot and will be released from there to the appropriate building.
The traditional Opening of the Academic Year program, featuring remarks from IUP President Dr. Michael Driscoll and university and union leadership, will be held Aug. 20 at 9 a.m. in the Performing Arts Center’s Fisher Auditorium. The event also will be live streamed via YouTube: https://youtu.be/gU4Jnwma3iI.