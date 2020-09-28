INDIANA — Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Indiana University of Pennsylvania will be celebrated through technology.
IUP will celebrate virtual Homecoming this year with a “Spirit Week” beginning Sunday, October 4, through Sunday, Oct. 11.
The IUP Marching Band will kick off events on Saturday, Oct. 3, at 3 p.m. with a concert in Miller Stadium. Due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions, tickets are limited to guests of band members, but the event will be livestreamed. Information about the livestream will be posted on the IUP homecoming webpage, www.IUP.edu/homecoming. The concert will include recognition of senior band members.
Video footage of past parades will be shown on IUP social channels on Oct. 10 at 10 a.m., the same time the cannon would have started the parade on Philadelphia Street. This video montage, set to the music of the IUP Marching Band, will revisit parades held during the last 50 years.
The virtual parade will be followed by a virtual “Coach’s Show Special: IUP Homecoming” starting at 2 p.m. The show will feature “the voice of IUP Football” Jack Benedict, and former IUP football coach Frank Cignetti discussing the 2005 IUP/Slippery Rock Homecoming game. The two also will discuss some of the IUP players who participated in this IUP victory. Immediately following “Coach Talk,” the 2005 game will air in its entirety, with a halftime performance by the 2020 IUP Marching Band from its Oct. 3 concert.
A number of alumni organized zoom sessions are available for Spirit Week, including “Mimosas & Masterpieces: IUP Paint with a Twist;” sessions with the IUP Alumni Association Board of Directors; and affinity group reunion zoom breakout rooms. These events require pre-registration.
The full schedule and registration details for Homecoming events are available at IUP.edu/homecoming.