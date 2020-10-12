INDIANA — Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Office of International Education will offer a number of virtual events, all open to the community, in celebration of International Education Week from Oct. 12 through Oct. 21.
Detailed information about events are listed on the IUP Office of International Education website: https://www.iup.edu/international/iew/
International Education Week is a joint initiative between the United States Department of State and United States Department of Education to promote cross-cultural awareness, prepare students for a global environment and attract future leaders from abroad to study, learn, and exchange experiences in the United States.
The Office of International Education has launched a new streaming podcast, “Tails from Abroad: Celebrating the Student Journey.” A new episode will be released each day during International Education Week. The shows stream on anchor.fm/tailsfromabroad on Spotify, Apple, Google, or other podcast providers. The shows feature IUP students, staff, faculty, and friends sharing stories about time spent abroad.
Funding for the week’s events is provided by the Office of International Education and IUP Student Co-Operative Association. This year, IUP has more than 400 international students from some 53 countries.
Programs planned for this year’s event include:
Oct. 12:
Europe Monday: Participants can learn about how and where to study abroad at IUP’s European partners and hear from staff in the Office of International Education during a live zoom meeting from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Zoom meeting number is 98522528326.
Six O’Clock Series: “Where in the World is...,” an interactive virtual game show, testing a participant’s knowledge about all things international. Zoom information is https://iupvideo.zoom.us/j/91445009090#success.
Oct. 13:
Olé! Participants will learn about how and where to study abroad at IUP’s Central, Latin and South American partners from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Information about this event is https://iupvideo.zoom.us/j/92591813687
International Radio Hour. This program will showcase music popular in other countries, playing music from more than 30 countries. This presentation will take place from 8 to 9 p.m. Zoom information is https://iupvideo.zoom.us/j/97755440457.
Oct. 14:
Asia Opportunities: Participants will learn about how and where to study abroad at IUP’s Asian partners and hear from IUP staff. This event will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Zoom information is: https://iupvideo.zoom.us/j/94560687580
Oct. 15:
Let’s Go Together! Participants can learn about how and where to study abroad with IUP’s faculty-led programs and have staff answer questions. This event will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Zoom information is: https://iupvideo.zoom.us/j/95781025917
International Poetry Night: Poetry offers a unique look into different cultures and is a great way to share culture and interests with the campus community. As participants read poetry, the poems will be shared in the original language and in English, so the audience can better understand the poem. This event will take place at 7 p.m. Zoom information: https://iupvideo.zoom.us/j/96254636928
Oct. 16:
Dinner and an International Film. All are invited to pick up an international-themed to-go dinner from North Dining and join together to watch “Freaks –You’re One of Us,” a 2020 German film about people discovering they have superpowers and are being treated for mental illnesses. The film starts at 8 p.m.; registration is required for this event. Participants must have a Netflix account to watch or sign up for free 30-day trial. More details provided after upon registration.
An additional event, sponsored by the Center for Multicultural Student Leadership and Engagement, is a virtual Lunch & Learn: “Voting Around the World” on Oct. 21 at noon. This event will feature a panel of faculty and students from the U.S., Nigeria, Thailand, Spain, and Saudi Arabia, who will share an overview of politics in their countries and what voting looks like compared with the United States. This event is sponsored by Multicultural Center for Student Leadership and Engagement. Zoom information is https://iupvideo.zoom.us/s/91720792308.
For more information about the events, contact the IUP Office of International Education at 724-357-2295 or via email at Intl-Education@iup.edu. Events also are listed on the Office of International Education webpage: www.iup.edu/international/iew