INDIANA — A local woman will be honored at Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s undergraduate winter commencement ceremony on Saturday.
Elizabeth Heckman, a music education and music performance major from Brookville, completed her studies at IUP with a perfect 4.0 grade point average.
She is the daughter of J. Mark Heckman and Michele Heckman and was the salutatorian of her 2014 graduating class at Brookville Area Junior Senior High School. She received the Legacy Brass Scholarship, Troxell Music Scholarship, The Dean’s Merit Scholarship, the Academic Success Scholarship and was president of the Crimson Horn Corps and vice president of Sigma Alpha Iota International Music fraternity. She is a member of the American Choral Directors Association, the student chapter of the National Association of Teachers of Singing, Pennsylvania Collegiate Music Educators Association and National Association for Music Education.
IUP will host two ceremonies on Dec. 15: the ceremony for graduate students (receiving master’s and doctoral degrees) will be at 9:30 a.m. in the IUP Performing Arts Center’s Fisher Auditorium. The undergraduate ceremony will be at 1 p.m. in the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex.
Students completing degrees in December and January – a total of 753 students — are invited to participate in the December commencement ceremonies. Of this number, 493 are bachelor’s degree candidates, 218 are master’s degree candidates, 38 are doctoral degree candidates, and 4 are associate degree candidates.
A total of 197 of the undergraduate degree recipients are graduating with Latin honors (3.25 cumulative grade point average or above).
Dr. Jeffery Larkin, professor of biology and IUP’s 2018-2019 Distinguished University Professor, will serve as the keynote speaker for both the undergraduate and graduate ceremonies. The Distinguished University Professorship is an annual award presented to an IUP faculty member based on outstanding teaching, research and scholarly activity. Recipients retain the title for life.
Both ceremonies will include greetings from the Alumni Association Secretary Mike Moyer.
