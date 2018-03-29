DuBOIS — The J.E. DuBois Ladies Auxiliary recently met with 16 members present.
President Cindy Bontempo opened the meeting with a prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance. Elections were held and the officers are as follows: Tina Nowak, president; Chris Young, vice president; Mary Segerberg, recording secretary and corresponding secretary; Cheryl Johnson, treasurer; Mandy Bohensky, financial secretary; and Dawn Burns, Beth Ann Roy and Joann Segerberg as trustees.
The ladies will be putting on a fundraiser dinner. It will be held from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, April 8, in the social room of the J.E. DuBois Hose Co. on First Street. The meal is smoked or plain meatloaf. The cost is $8 and takeout is available. There will also be a bake sale. Tickets can be purchased now from any lady auxiliary member of Third Ward firefighters.
The next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. April 16 in the social room.
