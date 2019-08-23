The ladies auxiliary of J. E. DuBois Hose Co. met Aug. 20 in the social room of the fire hall with 10 members present.
President Tina Nowak opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer. The Community Days booth was a success. Money raised is going towards remodeling the kitchen at the fire hall.
The ladies are putting on a meatloaf fundraiser dinner. It is Sunday, Oct. 27 from 11 a.m. until sold out in the social room of the J.E. DuBois Hose Co. on First Street. The meat is smoked or plain meatloaf. The cost will be $8 and takeout is available. Tickets will be available at the door. There will be no pre-sale of tickets.
The next meeting will be on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. All members are encouraged to attend. Anyone interested in becoming a member is also welcome.