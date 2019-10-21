DuBOIS — The J.E. DuBois Hose Co. Ladies Auxiliary met in the social room on Oct. 15 with 10 members present.
President Tina Nowak opened the meeting with a prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance.
The Meatloaf Dinner is Sunday, Oct. 27, from 11 a.m. until sold out at the firehall. The cost is $8 for adults, $4 for children under 10. Eat in or take out. Smoked or plain meatloaf will be available.
Tickets will be sold at the door only.
There will be a haunted house at the firehall on Halloween night, Oct 31, from 6-8 p.m. Treats will be passed out along with drinks and popcorn.
A Soup Sale is planned for Saturday, Nov. 23, from 11 a.m. until sold out at the firehall. It will include a choice of soup and half loaf of bread. The cost will be $7. Take out only.
The children’s Christmas party will be Sunday, Dec. 15, from 1-3 p.m. There will be crafts, pizza, filled stockings and a visit from Santa himself.
The Auxiliary Christmas party is Tuesday, Dec. 17, beginning at 6 p.m. at the firehall. It will be a catered event. A collection will be taken and donated to a local charity.
The men presented the Ladies Auxiliary with a plaque for 55 years of service to the fire company.
The next meeting is Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m.