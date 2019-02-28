ST. MARYS — Elk County Toastmasters recently inducted Jacob Lindenmuth as the newest member of their club.
Lindenmuth graduated from St. Marys Area High School in 2010 and is currently employed at Cameron and Elk Behavioral and Developmental Programs. He is a perfect fit for Toastmasters, since Toastmasters is all about self-development, said a group spokesperson.
“I joined Toastmasters specifically to get out of my comfort zone and develop personally and professionally in the supportive environment that Toastmasters offers. My goal with Toastmasters is to become an overall more confident and competent public speaker. My initial impression of the Toastmaster’s club is a very supportive environment of like-minded individuals who congregate to focus on improving themselves, and I’m feeling right at home in the group,” Jacob said.
For many new Toastmasters, it can be very challenging to stand up in front of the group and speak the first time, and Jacob was no exception. President Dale Fox recalls his first “trial by fire.”
“Toastmasters utilizes a technique called “Table Topics’,” where we practice extemporaneous speaking based upon a question the “Table Topics Master” asks a selected member,” said Fox. “The chosen speaker must quickly collect their thoughts and share a two-minute answer. I knew how nervous Jacob was, but I also knew he was there to get over it – so I called on him. Facing his worst fears, Jacob has now started down our path of self-improvement that will change his life.”
Visitors are always welcome at club meetings which are held on the first and third Thursdays of each month, 6:30 p.m. at the Community Education Center in downtown St. Marys. For more information, visit the Elk County Toastmasters website or on Facebook.
