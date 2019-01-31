Terry and Lindsay Whalen of Carbondale announce the birth of twin boys on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019.
Jake Alan weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and Luke Vincent weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces.
Grandparents are Garry and Judy Shirey of Clearfield and Jim and Carol Whalen of Mahanoy City.
Great-grandparents are Ardell and Joyce Shirey of Clearfield and Vincent and Helen Bonfardin of DuBois.
The boys join a sister, Violet, and a brother, Danny, at home.
