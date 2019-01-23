ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic High School Alumni Association will hold its January Alumni Mass on Friday, at 9:05 a.m. at ECCHS.
All graduates of Central High School and Elk County Christian/Catholic High School are invited to attend and celebrate with the students, faculty, and staff.
Breakfast will be served immediately following in the cafeteria.
