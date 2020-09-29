BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Conservation District will hold its monthly board of directors meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1 at the Jefferson Conservation Center in Brookville.
More Lifestyle
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Jefferson County inmate caught in Big Run
-
Sandy Twp. police investigating two separate deaths
-
Power outage planned for Saturday in DuBois, Sandy Twp.
-
Three Sandy Township police officers promoted
-
Penfield man charged with indecent assault
-
Troutville man jailed after allegedly holding two people at gunpoint
-
Luthersburg house fire sends fireman to hospital
-
Police incident closes roads to Troutville Wednesday afternoon
-
Multiple virus-related deaths reported in Armstrong
-
DuBois fan policy changes start with football tonight
Find a local business
Featured Jobs
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.