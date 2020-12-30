BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Housing Authority Hosted a Door Decorating contest for their residents Dec. 18.
The residents of the JCHA’s Public Housing Developments were invited to promote their holiday spirit by decorating their doors to win prizes. The residents’ doors were judged on creativity and holiday spirit. The JCHA awarded prized to the 1st and 2nd place winners across all the public housing developments.
Prizes included gift cards donated by local business such as Wal-Mart, Tractor Supply, and Sheetz. The contest was judged by The Honorable Richard Alexander, Mayor of Punxsutawney and Gail Cunningham, mayor of Sykesville.
Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic, Santa, who was social distancing at the North Pole, was unable to attend to hand out holiday gift bags, so the JCHA staff stepped in to assist Saint Nick and delivered the holiday bags to the public housing residents. The holiday gift bag included necessity items such as hand sanitizer, a Christmas ornament, a puzzle book, a calendar to welcome the new year, a roll of paper towels and other toiletry items.