BROOKVILLE — Jefferson County Housing Authority (JCHA) recently announced the promotion of Gionna Yale of Reynoldsville to the position of property manager.
Yale is a 2009 graduate of DuBois Area High School. She was a stay-at-home mom prior to joining JCHA. She started out on the step-up program through the JCHA in July 2016. She was hired on as a full-time management aid/office manager in October 2017.
In April 2020, she completed the Public Housing Management training through Nan McKay and earned her property manager certification. Yale’s role as property manager will include all facets of management in the public housing program.
Nicole Brown, director of Housing Management said, “We are happy to be able to promote Gionna to the Property Manager position. She has proven her abilities and we look forward to her continued growth with JCHA.”
Yale said of her promotion “I am excited to embark on this new journey as a Property Manager and eager to learn more every day.”