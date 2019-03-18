Jefferson County Housing Authority staff will be available at the Heritage house located at 4 Sylvania St., Brookville on Thursday, March 21 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. to meet with landlords and prospective program participants to answer questions relating to the program.
Section 8, also referred to as Housing Choice Voucher program provides rental assistance to low income tenants and their private landlords.
Landlords not participating in the program currently are encouraged to learn of the many benefits the program offers, and individuals wishing to apply should also plan to attend. Staff will be available to help complete any applications.
If you have questions prior to the session, please call Nicole or April at 814-938-7140 by Aril 14 or 15.
