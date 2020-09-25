BROOKVILLE — Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Jefferson County Historical Society will be holding its annual membership meeting in place of its annual dinner this year on Sunday, Oct. 4 at 2 p.m. at the Scripture Rocks Heritage Park. The public is invited to attend.
The afternoon will begin with a brief annual meeting of the JCHS membership, which includes annual elections and presentation of the Arthur Altman and Kate Scott awards.
Immediately afterword will be the dedication of the newly developed ADA-Accessible Environmental Education Site adjacent to the trailhead. It will include a brief presentation by Kat Lyons, JCHC Administrative Operations & Grants, on how and why this project was developed and recognizing the funding organizations, partners and individuals. A brief overview on native plant-pollinator ecology and how this area will be utilized in the future will be presented by board member Dr. Chuck Williams of Williams Ecological, LLC .
JCHS members are urged to attend, and the public is also welcome. There is no charge for this event and an RSVP is not needed. We especially encourage persons with disabilities to attend the dedication and celebrate our completion of the project with gratitude to the grant received from the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation, which promotes inclusion and independence of persons with disabilities.
Please bring a lawn chair. Light refreshments will be served and a mini-demo at the pollinator garden and a guided tour of the park will be given afterward for anyone interested.