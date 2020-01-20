REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech’s student of the month for January is Haley McCombs.
McCombs is a senior in the Digital Media Arts program. She is a participant in the Cooperative Education program and works at Proform in Punxsutawney, in addition to working at Wendy’s.
This past fall, she became the first student Joint Operating Committee representative. At those meetings, she reports to the Board what student activities are taking place in the school.
Haley is a member of the National Technical Honor Society and Career and Technical Student Organization. She is also a member of the Art Club and is on the Dance Committee.
Her home school is the Punxsutawney Area School District and she is the daughter of Randy and Amy McCombs of Glen Campbell.