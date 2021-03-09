REYNOLDSVILLE — The Jeff Tech March student of the month is Lane Verdill.
Verdill is a sophomore in the Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning program. He comes to Jeff Tech from the Punxsutawney Area School District.
Verdill has been a volunteer assisting with the eighth grade tours conducted at Jeff Tech. He has earned his Universal Refrigeration License while in the HVAC program.
He also enjoys riding his bike. He is employed by Verdill Enterprises, LLC and is the son of Randy and Andrea Verdill.