Ashton Stewart
Submitted

The Jeff Tech April student of the month is Ashton Stewart. Ashton is a Freshman in the Heavy Equipment/Diesel Mechanics program. He comes to Jeff Tech from the Punxsutawney Area School District. Ashton is known by students and staff for being very friendly and kind to anyone he meets. His hobbies are listening to music, working out and playing Xbox. Ashton’s future plans are to work on a farm or become a YouTuber.

