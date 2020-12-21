REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech’s December student of the month is Nevaeh Lindemuth.
Lindemuth is an 11th grade student in Culinary Arts. She is also the Culinary Arts shop treasurer.
In school, Lindemuth has represented Jeff Tech as a competitor in the Skills USA District competition for Culinary Arts and Production. She has also competed in the Pro-Start competition, serving as the Manager for the 2019-20 Pro-Start team. She is a member of the Jeff Tech aevidum club promoting student wellness.
Lindemuth’s home school is the DuBois Area School District.
In her spare time, she volunteers as a tutor for Arc of Learning at CG Johnson elementary and participates in Relay for Life. She is employed by Pizza Hut in DuBois.