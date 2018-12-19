REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech’s Student of the Month for December is Brooke Holben.
Holben is a 12th grade student in the Digital Media Arts program. Her home school is the DuBois Area School District.
She is the daughter of Scott and Michelle Holben.
Holben is involved in the Jeff Tech Co-Op program and works at Guardian Elder Care.
At Jeff Tech, Holben is a member of the National Technical Honors Society, Career and Technical Student Organization, aevidum club, art club, debate club and dance committee. She represents Jeff Tech as a Skills USA competitor in the Audio competition.
Holben is also a member of the Rebecca M. Arthurs Library young writers club.
