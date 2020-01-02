REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech’s student of the month for December was Kyle Knapp.
Knapp is a senior in the Precision Machine Shop program and is a second year participant in the Cooperative Education program. He is employed by J. Knapp Enterprises as a machinist and welding trainee.
At Jeff Tech, Knapp is a member of the National Technical Honor Society (NTHS). He has also competed in the Skills USA competition in the Precision Machining event for the past three years.
In his spare time, Knapp races late model cars at various PA dirt tracks. He also likes to hunt and fish.
His home school is the Brookville Area School District and he is the son of Jason and Marsha Knapp of Brookville.
Knapp hopes to one day take over the family business, J. Knapp Enterprises.