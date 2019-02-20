REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech’s student of the month for February is Kelsey Delarme.
Delarme is an 11th grade student in the cosmetology program. Her home school is the Brookville Area School District.
She is the daughter of Heidi and James Delarme.
At Jeff Tech, Delarme is a member of the Career and Technical Student Organization (CTSO), aevidum club, dance committee and participates in SkillsUSA.
She represents Jeff Tech as a speaker at school board meetings during Career and Tech Ed month. She also helps with Jeff Tech events such as the fall festival and 8th grade tours. Kelsey also participates in 4-H and youth group.
