REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech’s Student of the Month for March is Paige Lander.
Lander is a senior in the Culinary Arts program. Her home school is the Brookville Area School District.
At Jeff Tech, Lander is a member of the Career and Technical Student Organization, National Technical Honor Society (NTHS), and Art Club.
She has represented Jeff Tech by participating in SkillsUSA in the Commercial Baking Competition and at the ProStart cooking competition as part of the 2018 team.
Lander is also active in school preparing and serving food for Jeff Tech events such as the Christmas dinner and various banquets held inhouse. She was also a volunteer at the Jeff Tech Fall Festival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.