REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech’s November student of the month is Jessica Askey.
Askey is a 10th grade student in the Computer Technology Shop. She is vice president of the Computer Technology shop and secretary for the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA).
As a member of FBLA, Askey will be competing in Graphic Design at the Regional Leadership conference this fall.
At school, Askey is a member of the Jeff Tech Career and Technical Student Organization (CTSO), the Art Club and aevidum (club promoting student well-being). She participated in the Veterans Day art contest. She also worked on a special project for American Legion Reynoldsville Post, composing and recreating names for the WWI and WWII Traveling Memorials. Her home school is the DuBois Area School District.
Askey plays varsity tennis for DAHS and qualified this year for Districts in Altoona in both singles and doubles. Her doubles partner is her twin sister and they qualified for the quarterfinals.
She is the daughter of Ed and Michelle Askey and enjoys hunting and Pittsburgh Penguin hockey in her spare time.