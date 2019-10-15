REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech’s Student of the Month for October is Ty Neal.
Neal is a 10th grade student in the Machine Shop program. He has made hooks in the machine shop for the Jeff Tech cafeteria and various other parts for the maintenance department.
Neal is a member of the Jeff Tech Career and Technical Student Organization (CTSO). He enjoys farming, bee keeping and hunting, both archery and rifle seasons.
He is the son of Perry and Georgetta Neal and a second generation Jeff Tech student. His parents and two sisters, Latasha and Shannen Neal, are all Jeff Tech graduates. His home school is the Punxsutawney Area School District.